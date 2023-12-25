Justin Jefferson recognizes Kirk Cousins amid QB instability

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson was questioned about his experience with the instability at the quarterback position this season following Minnesota’s 30-24 loss to the Detroit Lions. His response, according to The Athletic’s Alec Lewis, was centered around praising the stability that he did have with quarterback Kirk Cousins.

“I really think it goes to show the rest of the world the type of player Kirk is. At the end of the day, this is a tough league. … It’s tough not having 8 out there, the captain that he is, the leader that he is. He’s a great player.”

As we celebrate the holiday season and surround ourselves with family and friends, it’s important to remember to be thankful in these times. ‘Tis the season to be grateful for the blessings we have and for the family we have around us. Jefferson utilized this opportunity, a question centered around overcoming adversity at the quarterback position, and focused on the leadership he learned and praised Cousins and their shared experience through the first three years of his career.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire