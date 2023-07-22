Justin Jefferson recognized as a top-50 player in NFL by PFF

With some training camps having already started, offseason content such as lists are coming to an end. Pro Football Focus ranked the 50 best players in the NFL right now.

PFF’s Sam Monson describes the grading system used to facilitate this ranking.

This is a list of the best 50 players in the NFL entering the 2023 season. No single number or grade dictates this list, but the grading — along with PFF’s wins above replacement (WAR) metric — has been used as a foundation while leaning toward the most recent season.

Justin Jefferson ranked number 11, just missing the top ten. The only pass-catchers in front of him were Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (8th) and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (4th).

A newly minted member of the Madden 99 club, Jefferson has been nothing short of unstoppable since entering the NFL. Over the last three years, he leads the league in receiving yards (4,825) and explosive plays (126) and trails only Davante Adams in yards per route run (2.62). He wins at all areas of the field from all alignments, and there’s no reason to believe he has finished getting better.

What’s really impressive about Jefferson is that he’s only 24. This season will be his fourth in the league and only the second in Kevin O’Connell’s offense. With another dominant performance, we should see Jefferson in the top ten of this list next year.

