Justin Jefferson recognized by Pro Football Writers of America

Minnesota Vikings fans know how great wide receiver Justin Jefferson is. After leading the NFL in receiving yards this past season, the awards and all-pro nods came pouring in for Jefferson. On Monday, Jefferson would add to that list of accolades as the Pro Football Writers of America named Jefferson to the All-NFL and All-NFC teams.

Congrats to the players selected to the @PFWAwriters All NFL team for 2022, and thank you to the NFL writers who took the time to vote on these awards. Our individual award winners (MVP, Coach of the Year etc) will be announced later this week. pic.twitter.com/vLyZuF0IfB — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) January 23, 2023

This is Jefferson’s second time being recognized by the Pro Football Writers of America. In 2020, he was named to the All-Rookie Team. Earlier this offseason, Jefferson was named to the Pro Bowl and was named first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press and the NFL Players Association.

Jefferson finished the season with the most receptions (128) and yards (1809) in the NFL. This type of recognition will only continue to help Jefferson and his agent build a case to be the highest-paid receiver in the NFL. The Vikings and Jefferson can now negotiate an extension, which many expect will happen this offseason.

