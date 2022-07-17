Justin Jefferson ranks Cooper Kupp in his top 4 WRs

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
There are so many good wide receivers in the NFL right now, making it difficult to even pick the five best. Justin Jefferson undertook that task, telling Bleacher Report who he thinks are the top five wideouts in the league currently and while it’s no surprise he put himself in that group, he also included Cooper Kupp.

Here’s how Jefferson ranked the top five in the NFL: Davante Adams, himself, then in the third spot he put Kupp and Ja’Marr Chase in a tie. At No. 5, he went with Stefon Diggs.

It’s actually a really good list and it’d be hard to argue with any of those rankings.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport)

Kupp is consistently ranked among the five best receivers in the NFL, and keeping him out of the top five would be a mistake for anyone listing the premier receivers. It’ll be hard for him to follow up the season he had in 2021, but don’t be surprised if he puts up another 1,400-yard, 10-touchdown season this year.

Having Allen Robinson on the other side will take some pressure and coverage away from Kupp, too, which will only help.

