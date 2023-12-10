Justin Jefferson questionable to return versus Raiders with a chest injury

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has left the game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jefferson is seeing his first action for the Vikings since going on IR with a hamstring injury after the Week 5 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Would like to see Josh Dobbs keep that ball down so Justin Jefferson can protect himself better. Now Jefferson is being attended to on the sideline. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) December 10, 2023

Jefferson was injured on a hit early in the second quarter after grabbing his second reception of the game. Jefferson caught a pass from Josh Dobbs over the middle and got hit hard in the back by Raiders defensive back Marcus Epps. Jefferson immediately grabbed his back after the hit and made his way gingerly to the sidelines.

Jefferson was initially evaluated on the sidelines and has been taken back to the locker room for further evaluation. He was reportedly evaluated by a team of five doctors and has been ruled as questionable to return with a chest injury.

We will keep you updated on Jefferson’s condition as we know more.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire