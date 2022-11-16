Justin Jefferson on pace for NFL’s first 2,000-yard receiving season

The 2,000-yard season has never been reached by a wide receiver in NFL history, but Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson may do it this season.

Jefferson has 1,060 yards through nine games this season, putting him on pace for 2,003 yards in a 17-game season. That would be an NFL first.

The NFL record for receiving yards in a season is 1,964, set by Calvin Johnson in 2012. Johnson did it in 16 games, and Jefferson will benefit from the 17-game season as he pursues Johnson’s record.

Jefferson is actually not leading the league in receiving yards this season; Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has 1,148 yards this season. But the Vikings have only played nine games and the Dolphins have played 10, so Hill is on pace to come up short of the record and finish with 1,952 yards in 17 games.

Jefferson is coming off a career-best 193 yards in Sunday’s win over the Bills. He’s showing no signs of slowing down, and at age 23 his best football may still be ahead of him.

