Justin Jefferson will not play tonight for Vikings vs. Bears

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was officially listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Bears, but it always appeared unlikely he would go. And he won't go.

Jefferson will not be active tonight, according to multiple reports.

This will be the seventh game Jefferson has missed since injuring his right hamstring on October 8 against the Chiefs. Jefferson is the NFL's reigning offensive player of the year, but the Vikings have played remarkably well without him: They were 1-4 in games he played and are 5-1 in games he has missed.

The Vikings will be on their bye next week, and their next game is Sunday, December 10 against the Raiders. It appears likely that Jefferson will make his return then.

At the time of Jefferson's injury, the Vikings appeared to be going nowhere. But their surprising success without him has them in the thick of the NFC playoff race, and they'll hope the return of Jefferson in December can have them playing meaningful games in January.