Justin Jefferson not at first day of Vikings work, overall participation "remains to be seen"

Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb isn’t the only wide receiver in search of a contract who opted against taking part in the start of his team's offseason program.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters at a Monday press conference that Justin Jefferson did not report for the first day of the first phase of the team's voluntary work. Jefferson is set to make $19.743 million in the fifth and final year of his rookie deal.

O'Connell said it "remains to be seen" what Jefferson will do over the rest of the offseason and that the team wants "him here as much as we can have him."

"I’ve had a lot of great dialogue with Justin throughout even the early part of this offseason and leading up," O'Connell said, via KTSP. "My hope is we can get him around the team. Obviously such a special player, but it goes beyond that this time of year because of just the energy and flat-out way he goes to work."

Many players in Jefferson's position skip voluntary work before returning to the team for mandatory minicamp, so there's nothing for the Vikings to get too stirred up about at this point. Should Jefferson remain unsigned heading into the summer, however, there may be some sweating about what Jefferson will do at training camp.