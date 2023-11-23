Justin Jefferson not expected to play on Monday vs. Bears

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is not expected to play on Monday night against the Chicago Bears.

This was always a possibility, especially with the bye week immediately after Monday night’s game. It would give Jefferson a chance to really ensure that he is 100% for the Vikings playoff run. Russini said as such in her piece that dropped Thanksgiving morning.

Justin Jefferson is not expected to play on Monday Night Football in Week 12 against the Bears because of his hamstring, per a team source. The Vikings are not going to push their best player to get back on the field despite the fact that they are in the playoff hunt. This all makes sense as it will give the receiver two more weeks of rest from game action, thanks to the Vikings being on their bye in Week 13. Staying out Monday would mean Jefferson would return Dec. 10 against Las Vegas. Remember, he didn’t sign a contract extension this offseason, and it’s something both sides are hoping to get done after this season.

It’s frustrating to not have Jefferson on the field once again but having him back on the field at 100% is the most important thing for him and the Vikings. Theoretically, the Vikings should beat the Bears even without Jefferson, something they did a month ago at Soldier Field.

This timeline would set Jefferson up to return in week 14 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire