Justin Jefferson not activated, will not play Sunday night

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is not ready to return.

Jefferson wasn't activated from injured reserve today and won't play on Sunday night against the Broncos, according to multiple reports.

Jefferson is the reigning NFL offensive player of the year and will be a huge boost to the Vikings' passing game when he does return, but he'll need at least another week to heal his injured hamstring.

The Vikings went 1-4 in the five games Jefferson played and their season appeared to be in peril, but they've surprisingly gone 5-0 without Jefferson. Even with Kirk Cousins out for the season, backup quarterback Josh Dobbs has come in and played very well to keep Minnesota in playoff contention.

The Broncos are three-point favorites on Sunday night.