Justin Jefferson is the NFC offensive player of the week

The game of the week in Week 10 of the NFL season was the Vikings’ 33-30 overtime win over the Bills and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson made the most memorable play of that game.

Jefferson used one hand to rip a fourth down pass away from Bills defensive back Cam Lewis for a 32-yard gain that helped set the stage for a key Vikings touchdown. While that play stood out, it wasn’t his only big contribution to the win.

Jefferson finished the game with 10 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown in the contest. On Wednesday, the NFL announced that Jefferson has been named the NFC offensive player of the week.

It’s the second time he’s taken the weekly prize and it feels like there will be many more awards to come for one of the most prolific receivers in the game.

