Justin Jefferson named Week 10 NFC Offensive Player of the Week

After a spectacular performance against the Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for week 10.

With this award, Jefferson becomes the third Vikings to win player of the week with Za’Darius Smith and Greg Joseph also winning their respective awards.

Jefferson was lights out against the top-scoring defense in the Buffalo Bills. On 16 targets, Jefferson amassed 10 receptions for 197 yards and a touchdown. That stat line included arguably the greatest catch in the history of the National Football League.

While the defense made huge plays, the Vikings don’t win the game without Jefferson and his ability to be clutch when the Vikings needed it the most.

His ability to take over a game in the biggest of moments is what separates him from the rest of the league. He is also on pace to have the NFL’s first season with 2,000 receiving yards and his gear is on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

🗣New to the Pro Football Hall of Fame This past weekend, @Vikings wide receiver @JJettas2 made an all-time catch to remember. The gloves and arm sleeve that Jefferson was wearing have arrived in Canton and will soon be on display at the Hall of Fame. 📹 @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/LVKMIxg8qR — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 16, 2022

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire