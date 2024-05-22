Justin Jefferson named PFF’s top wide receiver heading into 2024 season

It’s no secret that Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, but there are a lot of candidates for that mantle. One could just as easily proclaim the “best” receiver in the league to be the Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill, Raiders’ Davante Adams, or the Cincinnati Bengals’ JaMarr Chase as the best — among many others. So, who is the cream of the crop heading into the 2024 season?

According to analyst Sam Monson at PFF, it’s none other than Jefferson. Jefferson tops their look at the top 32 wide receivers heading into the 2024 NFL season despite coming off a season marred by injury and heading into a season with an unknown situation at quarterback.

The fact that Jefferson can be coming off a “down” year with such uncertainty at the most important position in football and still be considered the league’s top option is a testament to not only how good Jefferson has been over the years but also how important he is to the Vikings and their offense.

Jefferson has been absent from the team’s OTAs as he and the Vikings negotiate a new deal. As those contract talks continue, there’s no reason for fans to panic just yet. However, it’s clear how important — and skilled — Jefferson is, and it would be a good idea for the Vikings to get this deal done sooner rather than later.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire