Justin Jefferson named finalist for AP Offensive Player of the Year

The Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver has won a litany of awards this season and he has a chance to add to his repertoire as Justin Jefferson was named a finalist for the Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year award.

He is joined by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Jefferson was one leg short from winning the wide receiver triple crown this season, as he led the NFL in both receptions with 128 and receiving yards with 1,804. His competition for the award is stiff and Jefferson’s sub-par statistical performances from the final two games won’t give him any sort of advantage.

The award will be presented at the NFL Honors during Super Bowl Week on Thursday, February 9th.

AP Offensive Player of the Year finalists: – Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

– Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

– Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

– Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Final results announced on February 9th at the NFL Honors. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire