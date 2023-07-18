Justin Jefferson named ESPN’s top wide receiver in NFL

Not many NFL players at any position are as relentless as Jefferson, whose 4,825 receiving yards since 2020 is a league record for a player’s first three seasons.

The Vikings gave Jefferson a massive 32.2% target share, and he rarely disappointed, becoming the third receiver in NFL history to record back-to-back 1,600-yard seasons, joining Calvin Johnson and Antonio Brown.

“You can put him in all 32 offenses, and he will produce and fit in seamlessly,” an NFC executive said. “Most consistent, most complete, the ability to separate, has a knack to make the play when it needs to be made, shows up in big moments. The game is just really natural to him. Can beat doubles and can work inside or out.”

Talk about exceeding expectations: Jefferson’s 413 receiving yards above expectation leads NFL wide receivers by 123 yards. His 643 yards after the catch led all at his position.