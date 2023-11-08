Justin Jefferson listed as limited in return to Vikings practice

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell indicated that the team will be easing wide receiver Justin Jefferson back into action and the team's practice report for Wednesday sends the same message.

Jefferson was a limited participant in his first practice since injuring his knee and going on injured reserve. Jefferson has missed four games, so he is eligible to play this week but Stefanski called that "a little aggressive" during his press conference.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson headlined the list of the team's other limited participants. Hockenson has injured ribs. Linebacker Brian Asamoah (ankle), left tackle Christian Darrisaw (groin), and tight end Johnny Mundt (knee) make up the rest of the group.

Quarterback Jaren Hall (concussion), defensive lineman Dean Lowry (groin), and wide receiver K.J. Osborn (concussion) were out of practice.