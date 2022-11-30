Justin Jefferson made the Pro Bowl each of his first two seasons, but he has never made All-Pro. Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp and Deebo Samuel made it over Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase last year, and in 2020, Adams, Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill were the choices over Jefferson and four others.

This season, though, Jefferson arguably has been the league’s top wideout.

That showed up in early 2023 Pro Bowl voting, with Jefferson leading all players in balloting with 90,313 votes.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (87,384 votes) ranks second overall, while Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (85,785), Giants running back Saquon Barkley (83,947) and Hill (83,576) round out the top five.

The Vikings lead all clubs in total votes received. The Ravens, Chiefs, Dolphins and Eagles round out the current top five.

Interestingly, the NFC quarterback to receive the most votes is Seattle’s Geno Smith with 70,230. No one would have guessed that before the season began, but Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady‘s struggles this season have opened up the position on the NFC Pro Bowl ballot.

Voting continues until Thursday, Dec. 15, and fans can vote as often as they want.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 Pro Bowl players. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, Dec. 16.

Justin Jefferson leads early Pro Bowl voting originally appeared on Pro Football Talk