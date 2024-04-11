Justin Jefferson has ‘jealousy’ regarding Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase

The 2019-2020 college football season was memorable for several reasons. Primarily, we saw the LSU Tigers utilize a record-breaking offense on their way to a national championship. The offense had a three-headed monster leading it: Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Justin Jefferson.

Fate would have it as Burrow and Chase would play professionally together in Cincinnati while Jefferson became a Minnesota Viking.

Jefferson was on comedian Kevin Hart’s “Cold as Balls” YouTube show this week. He discussed the feeling of seeing his former college teammates playing together.

“I love them together, I love the chemistry that they have, but it’s definitely some jealousy on that side, we always want the best for each other, but also we wanna be better than one another so it was always a competitive thing. . .”

Jefferson would also discuss his love for his former teammates and the joy he has watching them play. The Vikings wide receiver is a looming free agent, and while some may point to this as a sign of him wanting to join his former teammates on the Bengals, it’s highly unlikely.

The Bengals currently have the franchise tag placed on wide receiver Tee Higgins. They are expected to sign him to an extension, which would make having three top-paid receivers close to impossible.

While he hasn’t been extended yet, there shouldn’t be any panic yet from Vikings fans despite the jealousy comment.

