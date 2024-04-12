Justin Jefferson has some jealousy that Ja'Marr Chase got to keep playing with Joe Burrow

Quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson were a national championship-winning trio at LSU. In the NFL, Burrow and Chase remain teammates with the Bengals. Jefferson admits he's a little jealous that the two of them get to keep playing together.

Appearing on Kevin Hart’s YouTube show, Jefferson said he does look at the relationship Burrow and Chase continue to have as teammates and feel some envy.

“I love them together, I love the chemistry that they have with each other, but it’s definitely some jealousy on that side," Jefferson said.

As Jefferson heads into his fifth season in Minnesota, the Vikings don't have a quarterback of Burrow's caliber. Kirk Cousins is gone, and if the Vikings draft a quarterback in the first round this year, there's no guarantee he'll develop into the kind of elite passer Jefferson, like any wide receiver, would want to play with.

Jefferson is in the final year of his rookie contract, but there's almost no chance the Bengals would ever pay him the kind of money he'll be commanding in addition to the money they've already pledged to Burrow and the money Chase will surely get soon. Jefferson will probably have to watch longingly while Burrow and Chase play together for years to come.