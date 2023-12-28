Justin Jefferson: I'll always give the extra word for Kirk Cousins, just look at his play

The Vikings are facing a decision about who to start at quarterback in Week 17 and any call will be followed by another big quarterback decision this offseason.

Kirk Cousins will be coming off a torn Achilles as the Vikings mull a possible new contract for the player who has piloted their offense for the last six years. Some of Cousins' greatest successes in that run have come when he's throwing the ball to wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Jefferson was asked on Wednesday about whether he will be lobbying the powers that be to keep Cousins in Minnesota.

Jefferson said he "definitely will always give that extra word for Kirko," but doesn't think he'll have to do it. He said "there's definitely something missing not having that main piece out there on the table" and said that Cousins has proven that he's cut out for a job that a lot of quarterbacks are not able to handle.

“I feel like I really don’t have to voice my opinion that much,” Jefferson said, via Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press. “Just look at his play before he went down.”

The Vikings remain in the playoff hunt despite losing four of their last five games, but another loss to the Packers on Sunday night will all but shut the door on those hopes and turn the page toward making a call about the most significant position on their offense.