Justin Jefferson humiliates Bears with new receiving yards record

Somehow, someway, the Bears found a way to lose a game they weren't even playing in.

In Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Justin Jefferson became the faster player to reach 5,000 receiving yards in NFL history.

The Minnesota Vikings superstar has made 338 catches for 5,032 total yards in 52 career games. Meaning that at 24 years old, just two games into his fourth NFL season, Jefferson has more career receiving yards than any player in the history of the Chicago Bears. A history of 100+ years, don't forget.

That, my friends, is one hell of a stray bullet.

Johnny Morris, who played for the Bears from 1958-67, leads the franchise with 5,059 total receiving yards. No surprise that's the league's lowest franchise-record for receiving yards.

The Bears will look to turn things around on Sunday when Justin Fields and Baker Mayfield go head-to-head in Tampa Bay.

