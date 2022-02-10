Justin Jefferson gives thoughts on Kirk Cousins’ future with Vikings

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson is one of the most candid players in the league, and he has never wavered in his belief in quarterback Kirk Cousins.

During an appearance on CBS Sports Radio, he admitted he’d accept it if the team was wanting to go a different route, but he still believes the Vikings can win a Super Bowl with Cousins as the starting quarterback.

“If the GM and head coach want to go a different route, then that’s on them,” said Jefferson. “At the end of the day, I don’t make the decision. I’m just here to play football, and I’m going to give it my all, no matter who the quarterback is. …I honestly do [believe we can win a Super Bowl with Kirk].

“I feel like Kirk is an outstanding quarterback. I feel like we all just need to play with that confidence. We all need to boost him up, and I just feel like Kirk just needs to go out there and have fun with it. Just have that confidence, have that swagger. Trust in his playmakers to get the ball and do what they have to do. So, I’m happy for this upcoming year.”

.@ZachGelb asked @JJettas2 if he expects @KirkCousins8 back as the #Skol QB in 2022. Listen to Justin Jefferson on The Zach Gelb Show below. pic.twitter.com/Lru8wwu3ov — CBS Sports Radio (@CBSSportsRadio) February 9, 2022

It isn’t like Cousins had a terrible season.

With all of the trade talk, you’d think he moonwalked from a good quarterback to a bad one. He still threw for 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. If he’s a player some would consider a problem, then he’s a problem a lot of teams would love to have on the football field.

Story continues

The issues with Cousins are more contractually-related.

That’ll be something that plays itself out this season in a trade, extension or the Vikings eating a $45 million salary cap hit through gnashing teeth.

List