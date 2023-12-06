Justin Jefferson a full participant in Wednesday's practice

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson was a full participant in practice Wednesday.

It marks the first time since Week 5 when he injured his hamstring that he has fully participated in practice. He is set to return Sunday against the Raiders.

The Vikings also saw cornerback Akayleb Evans (calf) have a full practice Wednesday.

Safety Theo Jackson (illness) is the only Vikings player who didn't practice.

Running back Kene Nwangwu (concussion) and cornerback NaJee Thompson (knee) were limited.