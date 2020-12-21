Justin Jefferson Downplays His 'F--k Kirk!' Outburst After Kirk Cousins' Overthrow
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins overthrew a pass to receiver Justin Jefferson in the end zone on Sunday. Jefferson’s response was over the top as well.
“Fuck, Kirk!” the wideout could be heard saying in a hot mic moment on the Fox broadcast that went viral.
Justin Jefferson not happy with Kirk Cousins after this overthrow pic.twitter.com/Gli1wKZchC
— Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) December 20, 2020
Jefferson later downplayed his four-letter frustration.
“I ain’t no diva don’t get it twisted,” he wrote on Twitter after the Vikings lost to the Chicago Bears, 33-27.
The Viking still had plenty to be mad about. Their playoff chances “all but vanished” with the loss, The Associated Press wrote.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.