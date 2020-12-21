Justin Jefferson Downplays His 'F--k Kirk!' Outburst After Kirk Cousins' Overthrow

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins overthrew a pass to receiver Justin Jefferson in the end zone on Sunday. Jefferson’s response was over the top as well.

“Fuck, Kirk!” the wideout could be heard saying in a hot mic moment on the Fox broadcast that went viral.

Justin Jefferson not happy with Kirk Cousins after this overthrow pic.twitter.com/Gli1wKZchC — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) December 20, 2020

Jefferson later downplayed his four-letter frustration.

“I ain’t no diva don’t get it twisted,” he wrote on Twitter after the Vikings lost to the Chicago Bears, 33-27.

The Viking still had plenty to be mad about. Their playoff chances “all but vanished” with the loss, The Associated Press wrote.

