How Justin Jefferson’s extension impacts Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals

The countdown on the Ja’Marr Chase extension for the Cincinnati Bengals is officially underway.

With Justin Jefferson getting a historic $35 million per year with $110 million guaranteed on $140 million over four years (making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history), the market has now been set.

Chase made it plain as a day earlier this year that even though he’s eligible for an extension now, there’s no rush as he waits for the market to settle with major dominoes like Jefferson and Ceedee Lamb.

And what a market it is.

Tyreek Hill got $52 million in guarantees at signing — Jefferson is the new high mark at $89 million.

Guarantees and structure — not the $35 million per year average — are the question marks for the Bengals. But even that feels like a moot point, as they didn’t have any problems leaving their traditional structure to give Joe Burrow his massive deal…doing the same for Chase is obvious.

If a Chase deal happens, it’s probably this time next year. He’s under contract through the fifth-year option ($21.8 million), so this summer was never realistic, especially when he’s been so open about waiting.

While some fans will proclaim (like they do with Higgins) that the Bengals should’ve gotten out in front of this wild wideout market, it takes two parties to make a deal happen. Chase is just that rare of a player to flirt with Jefferson numbers that he’s intent on waiting and holds the leverage.

