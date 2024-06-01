Justin Jefferson expected to get a ‘market-altering’ deal

The Vikings recently made a low-key major signing in recent days when Minnesota went out and signed guard Dalton Risner to a one-year deal. But that signing was exactly the signing Vikings fans have been waiting to hear.

Fans are patiently—or eagerly—waiting for the Vikings to sign star receiver Justin Jefferson to a long-term, mega-deal. According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Vikings could make a deal with Jefferson in the near future. He says it will be a market-altering deal when it happens.

“This is going to be a market-altering deal when it does happen with Minnesota,” Fowler said on SportsCenter. “I’m told the Vikings are pretty motivated here. They want to try to get something done, they’ve been in active discussions with Jefferson and his representation. So this could not only be making him the highest-paid wide receiver but the highest-paid non-quarterback, potentially. Nick Bosa makes $34 million a year, we’ll see if he can get to that threshold, but this should get done at some point in the coming weeks and months this summer, that’s the Vikings’ goal, so they’re pretty dedicated to doing it.”

Eagles’ receiver A.J. Brown is the highest-paid receiver in the game, making $32 million a year. 49ers’ defensive end Nick Bosa is the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league at $34 million a year. So you should expect $35 million or more when Jefferson does ink his new deal with the Vikings.

