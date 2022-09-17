Justin Jefferson on Eagles passing him up: I’m way more happy to be in Minnesota

During the 2020 NFL draft, everything fell into place for Philadelphia to finally land a No. 1 wide receiver, but instead of using the eye test, the Eagles went with the depth chart instead.

With Greg Ward entrenched as the slot receiver, the Eagles selected wide receiver Jalen Reagor with the 21st overall pick, and the Vikings selected wide receiver Justin Jefferson 22nd.

Hindsight being 20-20, Howie Roseman now regrets the pick, and Jefferson is among the top pass catchers in the NFL.

Now Jefferson, Reagor, and the Vikings are headed to Philadelphia for a huge Monday night showdown.

During a recent session with the media, Jefferson recalled thinking the Eagles would be his team and being shocked when it didn’t happen.

“Every mock draft had me going to Philly. So when Philly was on the board, getting the phone call, and it being Minnesota, it was definitely a shocker. But I’m definitely happy, way happier, to be here than there” -Justin Jefferson says he “can’t wait” for his first game at Linc pic.twitter.com/WLBxWrQaWo — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 17, 2022

Fans will always what-if the situation Philadelphia did land DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown, but the sting of not having Jefferson will be felt for years to come.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire