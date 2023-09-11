Justin Jefferson: I don't care about my contract, I just want to win games

Justin Jefferson and the Vikings did not reach an agreement on a new contract during the offseason and aren't expected to continue negotiating during the season, but Jefferson says that's not his concern right now.

Instead, Jefferson said after today's loss to the Buccaneers, he's concerned about winning ballgames.

"I have the same mindset as I had before. At the end of the day, all I can do is play football. And that's what I continue to do," Jefferson said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. "I know my team. My team doesn't care about the contract, you know? And I don’t either. I just want to be here for my teammates, play for my teammates and of course get these wins."

Jefferson was excellent today, catching nine passes for 150 yards. But he couldn't win the game by himself, and the Vikings fell to 0-1.