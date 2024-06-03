Justin Jefferson’s contract extenstion is comprable to legends before him

Justin Jefferson is well on his way to being one of the best wide receivers of his generation, both on the field and financially.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN pointed out that the Vikings financially locked Jefferson into a similar deal that legends in his position before him had. The money per year is, of course, higher, but the amount of the team’s salary cap they are taking up remains similar.

Barnwell points out that Jefferson’s contract takes up 13.7% of the cap. It aligns with the deals that Larry Fitzgerald signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2011 and Calvin Johnson with the Detroit Lions in 2012.

Those deals were both for eight years versus the four years that Justin Jefferson signed for. The Minnesota Vikings’ overall salary is also greater over a shorter period of time.

To Jefferson’s benefit, however, his deal comes when he is 24 years old versus 28 and 26 for Fitzgerald and Johnson respectively.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire