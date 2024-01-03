Justin Jefferson confident front office will make right decision at QB

The Minnesota Vikings are in a position where the quarterback position is in flux for the 2024 season and beyond.

Kirk Cousins’ contract voids out on March 15th and the NFL draft has some potential options, including Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. What ends up happening will come to fruition over the next few months and it could be any number of directions.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson was asked about the quarterback position and his answer was simple: it’s not in my control.

“It’s not really in my control…I’m confident they’re going to make the right decision up there (front office). If it’s Kirk (Cousins), perfect. If it’s whoever they choose, it’s not my decision. I’m always going to continue to just be myself regardless and just play my best ball whenever I’m out there on the field.”

There has been a lot of discussion about Jefferson and the potential of his departure if the Vikings don’t keep Cousins. While it’s obvious that Jefferson, like the rest of the team, likes Cousins, he certainly doesn’t give the impression that the loss of Cousins would bring any form of discontent. He should remain in purple for a long time.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire