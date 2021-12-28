Justin Jefferson breaks NFL record, OBJ responds with the ‘Griddy’

The LSU Tigers have several former wide receivers currently in the NFL, they have been making a name for themselves.

Justin Jefferson was one of the best receivers in the game with 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns. On Sunday when facing the Los Angeles Rams, he broke another former Tigers’ NFL record. Jefferson now holds the mark for most receiving yards in the first two seasons. The original record was 2,755 yards set by Odell Beckham Jr back in 2015 but now Jefferson has 2,851 yards and climbing.

Against the Rams defense, Jefferson hauled in eight passes for 116 yards. He needs just three receptions to have 100 receptions this season with two games remaining. Jefferson also set a new career-best with 1,451 yards. Of course, it is just his second year but still an accomplishment nonetheless.

Justin Jefferson just broke the record for most receiving yards in a player's first two seasons 👏 pic.twitter.com/c02iDfFPL2 — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) December 26, 2021

Beckham Jr and the Rams got the final laugh as they were able to defeat Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 30-23. This kept the Rams in the running for a top-four seed in the NFC playoffs.

After watching Jefferson break his record, OBJ decided he would do the Justin Jefferson touchdown celebration after his fourth quarterback touchdown catch.

OBJ does the Griddy with Justin Jefferson in the building! #RamsHouse 📺: #LARvsMIN on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/04iLm6ZzEl — NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2021

