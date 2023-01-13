Justin Jefferson and Travis Kelce unanimously selected to 2022 NFL All-Pro team

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson and Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce were unanimous selections to the AP’s NFL All-Pro team.

Jefferson and Kelce were the only two players to get first-team votes from all 50 voters who decide the Associated Press All-Pro ballot. Jefferson has 128 catches for 1,809 yards and eight scores while Kelce was once again the standard-bearer at tight end with 110 catches for 1,338 yards and a career-high 12 scores.

Three players got 49 of 50 first-place votes. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs DT Chris Jones and San Francisco 49ers DE Joey Bosa were left off just one first-team ballot.

The Chiefs and 49ers each had four players selected to the first team, with punter Tommy Townsend joining Mahomes, Jones and Kelce. LB Fred Warner and S Talanoa Hufanga also selected from the 49ers. The Raiders had three players on the first team despite a disappointing season. WR Davante Adams was chosen in his first year in Vegas and K Daniel Carlson made it as well.

The Buffalo Bills had just one selection with LB Matt Milano and no one from the Cincinnati Bengals made the team. The Bengals and Bills will face each other in the divisional round of the playoffs if they both win on Sunday.

Mahomes the MVP?

Mahomes getting all but one of the first-team votes at QB means he has his second MVP award all but sewn up. The voting bloc that selects the All-Pro team is also the one that picks the MVP. If nearly everyone thinks he was the best QB in the NFL this season, it’s hard to see how he won’t be the MVP.

Mahomes set the record for total offense by a QB with a league-leading 5,250 pass yards and 41 passing TDs. He also rushed for 358 yards and a career-high four rushing TDs. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts received the other first-team vote.

The Chiefs are set to host a divisional round game after getting the top seed in the AFC with a 14-3 record. If the Chiefs advance to the AFC title game and play the Bills, KC will technically be the host of a fifth consecutive conference championship game but the game will be played in Atlanta because the Bills ended up with one fewer game than the Chiefs.

How the voting worked

This All-Pro ballot was the first time with the AP’s 3-1 voting system. Players selected to a voter’s first team received three points while a second-team player received one point. The player with the most points at a position was selected to the first team.

Mahomes, Bosa and Jones were each named to the second team by the voters who didn’t put them on the first team.

