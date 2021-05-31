Is Justin Jefferson already a top-5 WR?

Former LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson came into the leauge last season without high expectations. Jefferson was selected by the Vikings in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, with the 22nd overall selection.

Expectations for players drafted outside of the top-15 are much different than those drafted at the top of the draft, especially top-5.

Many believed Jefferson could be a nice compliment to Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen and running back Dalvin Cook. After the Vikings traded Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills, a wide receiver was a need for them heading into last years draft.

Enter Justin Jefferson.

Not only did Jefferson exceed expectations in year one, but he also ended up setting numerous Minnesota Vikings and NFL all-time records.

In year two, the expectations for Jefferson will be much, much different. The league has now seen how talented a player Jefferson is. Defenders will challenge Jefferson in a new way, a more physically demanding way, and he will have to adjust accordingly.

Judging from how he’s approached the offseason, I’d say he’s up for the challenge.

Justin Jefferson had an historic rookie season for the Vikings, and many would say it’ll be tough to top what he accomplished in year one.

I think he’s up for it.