Justin Jefferson agrees to record-setting $140M contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings and star wide receiver Justin Jefferson have agreed to a contract extension, the franchise announced Monday. The deal is worth $140 million with $110 million guaranteed, according to a report from the NFL Network, making Jefferson the highest-paid nonquarterback in NFL history.

The 24-year-old will remain in Minnesota through the 2028 season.

“I would not be in this position if not for my family and their support. I’m so thankful for them instilling a foundational gratitude and competitive fire within me,” Jefferson said in a statement. “I’d like to thank the Wilf family, [Coach] Kevin O’Connell, [General Manager] Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the entire Vikings organization for believing in me and trusting me to help lead this team. To all my teammates and coaches from the very beginning as a kid in Louisiana, all the way to the NFL, thank you for always being there for me and pushing me. Lastly, to Vikings fans everywhere, you’ll continue to get my very best each and every day. SKOL!”

Since entering the league as a first-round selection in 2020, Jefferson ranks sixth in receptions, second in yards and is tied for 11th in touchdown catches despite missing seven games last season. He earned Pro Bowl nods in his first three seasons, including First-Team All-Pro honors in 2022 after leading football in both receptions (128), yards (1809) and yards per game (106.4).

Jefferson is only the fifth player in NFL history (along with Michael Thomas, Mike Evans, A.J. Green and Randy Moss) to surpass 1,000 yards in his first four seasons.

“We are elated to sign Justin and I want to thank him, his family, his representation, our staff, specifically Rob Brzezinski and Emily Badis, and the Wilf family for helping complete this monumental contract,” Adofo-Mensah, the Vikings' general manager, said in a statement.

Brzezinski is the team's executive vice president of football operations, Badis is manager of football administration, and Mark Wilf is the team's chairman and co-owner.

“From the moment I arrived in Minnesota, Justin has consistently proven to be one of the best players in the NFL on and off the field and we are excited about having him as a cornerstone of our team for a long time to come," Adofo-Mensah said. "He is the living embodiment of our culture with his joyful dedication to process and our goals. We couldn’t be more excited for Justin and his family.”

Minnesota finished 7-10 last season, third in the NFC North. Their lackluster season was partially due to injuries, as Jefferson missed significant time and veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins sustained a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 8. Cousins has since signed with the Atlanta Falcons, and the Vikings drafted Michigan signal-caller J.J. McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

