Justin Jackson has a good laugh after Steph Curry breaks his ankles originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

SACRAMENTO -- Stephen Curry's 3-pointer with 3:01 left in the fourth quarter Saturday night was memorable for several reasons.

It was the 41st 3-pointer of the game, setting a single-game NBA record for most combined 3-pointers.

But Curry also crossed up Kings forward Justin Jackson SO BAD that Jackson fell down. Curry got Jackson good.

Steph dropped Justin Jackson with a jab step 🤭 pic.twitter.com/d2fBP60Uzf — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 6, 2019

After the game at Golden 1 Center, Jackson took the play in stride and tweeted at Curry.

Ice bucket on deck... thanks man @StephenCurry30 smh 🤦🏽‍♂️😂😂 good one tonight SCORES!! We'll bounce back!! — Justin Jackson (@JJacks_44) January 6, 2019

After breaking Jackson's ankles, Curry broke the hearts of Kings fans. His layup with 2:03 remaining in the fourth put the Warriors up 122-121, and the Kings never led again. Curry iced the game with 9.4 seconds remaining, and the Warriors went on to win 127-123.