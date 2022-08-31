Justin Jackson, AJ Parker among the Detroit Lions initial practice squad signings

The initial 2022 practice squad for the Detroit Lions is starting to take shape. In addition to wide receiver Tom Kennedy, a few other player names have come out in reported ties to the Lions practice squad.

Two of the more notable ones are RB Justin Jackson and CB AJ Parker, both of whom were somewhat surprising cuts by the Lions on Tuesday. Jackson is a vested veteran and was free to choose his own destiny, and he chose to keep himself in Detroit after a solid preseason. The former Chargers RB has rushed for just over 1,000 career yards in four seasons in Los Angeles.

Parker quickly ascended from undrafted free agent rookie to starting slot CB in 2021. He was a pleasant surprise in starting seven games before being injured. Parker was beaten out for the job this year by veteran Mike Hughes and converted safety Will Harris. He went unclaimed on the waiver wire.

Another CB who spent some time in Detroit’s starting lineup a year ago, Saivion Smith, is also back with the Lions on the practice squad after clearing waivers.

The widely reported moves will become official shortly.

