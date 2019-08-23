Justin Hunter healthy, scheduling workouts

Justin Hunter doesn’t want teams to forget he’s out there, so he’s meeting with a bunch of them in hopes of finding a job.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, the former Steelers wideout is working out for a group of teams including, the Jets, Texans, Patriots, Ravens, and Washington.

They might go better now, as he’s recovered from a torn labrum.

The Patriots kicked the tires on him before the start of camp, but he never signed.

Hunter caught seven passes in 12 games with the Steelers the last two seasons. He’s also spent time with the Bills, Dolphins, and Titans. He’s a size-speed combination that will always interest teams, but his production has never matched his second-round draft status.