Justin Houston wants Carson Wentz’s jersey if he reaches sack milestone

Former Indianapolis Colts and current Baltimore Ravens pass rusher Justin Houston is approaching a major milestone of 100 career sacks and if he happens to reach it Monday night, he knows what he wants as a commemorative object.

Currently sitting at 98.5 career sacks, there is a chance that Houston can achieve the milestone in prime-time on Monday night. He only has 1.0 sack on the season but if he does happen to reach triple digits, he wants Carson Wentz’s jersey.

“They can have the ball,” Houston said earlier this week via The Baltimore Sun. “I want the jersey.”

The veteran Houston has been used in the rotation among edge rushers in the Ravens’ defensive front. He’s played just under 46% of the defensive snaps while recording three quarterback hits and 1.0 sack.

The Colts offensive line has been struggling on the edge for the majority of the season. Regardless of whether Houston lines up across from left tackle Eric Fisher or right tackle Julién Davenport, he will have a solid matchup on Monday night.

The Colts opted to let Houston walk in free agency this offseason and wound up drafting Kwity Paye in the first round. The rookie will be inactive due to a hamstring injury, which has forced him to miss his second consecutive game.

It will be interesting to see how much of Houston the Colts see on Monday night, but the veteran will certainly be going for that milestone—and Wentz’s jersey—before the night is through.

