Justin Houston to visit Ravens next week

Indianapolis Colts free agent defensive end Justin Houston will be visiting the Baltimore Ravens next week, first reported by Jason La Canfora.

The Colts and Houston’s team remain in talks as the excitement of free agency dwindles down, but Jim Ayello of The Indianapolis Star reported there hasn’t been anything new between the two sides as of early this week.

Now that free agency is over, it is clear the Colts are leaning on their young edge rushers. As it currently stands, the starters in the room are Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu and Tyquan Lewis.

Houston was solid for the Colts in his two seasons after he was released by the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2019 offseason. He racked up 19.0 sacks and 30 quarterback hits but wasn’t as consistent during the 2020 season.

Edge rusher is the Colts’ biggest need entering the draft. They need to find a left tackle but they won’t have a chance in competing for the postseason if their pass rush fails in 2021.

This will be something to watch ahead of the draft but Houston could very well be on the way to his third team.

