Justin Houston switches to familiar jersey number, no longer wearing No. 48

The Baltimore Ravens made a big move a few weeks ago by signing free agent edge rusher Justin Houston. The veteran has accumulated 97.5 career sacks over the course of his 10-year NFL career, and will be a big boost to an already elite Baltimore defensive unit.

When Houston took the field for the first time in a Ravens’ uniform, he was wearing a No. 48 jersey. Many expected inside linebacker Otaro Alaka to give Houston his No. 50, as that’s the number Houston has worn in all but one season. After practicing for a few days while wearing No. 48, the pass rusher donned a new jersey on Thursday, coming out to practice wearing the number he’s been very familiar with.

Ravens number change alert: Justin Houston switches to his longtime No. 50. Otaro Alaka, who had No. 50, is now No. 56.#FashionTweets pic.twitter.com/TJVbSxP2Cj — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 12, 2021

After giving up No. 50 to Houston, Alaka is now wearing No. 56. Nothing has come out about what it took for Houston pry his new jersey number away from Alaka, but regardless, the two were seemingly able to work out a deal.

The only season where Houston didn’t wear No. 50 was during the 2019-20 season, which was his first with the Indianapolis Colts. That year he wore No. 99.