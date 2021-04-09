Justin Houston set to visit the Ravens next week

The Telegraph

Masters 2021 leaderboard in full This was Rory McIlroy's most worrying first-round meltdown - and it's because of Bryson DeChambeau Justin Rose has been around too long and played in too many Masters to know that runaway leaders at Augusta rarely enjoy uninterrupted progress to the Butler Cabin. The Englishman is also aware that if he is finally to don a green jacket, he will have to battle for every piece of thread and with a courageous second-round 72, Rose showed he has the stomach for the fight. After his stunning 65, Rose had marched four clear. Nobody since Craig Wood 80 years ago has ever enjoyed a bigger first-round advantage and the American is one of only five champions who went wire-to-wire, the last being Jordan Spieth six years ago. Rose was second on that occasion — one of his two runners-up here — so was fully appreciative of the scale of the challenge awaiting despite his remarkable opening. And he still is. “It was a classic day at Augusta, as I was just a little bit off at the start and was made to pay,” he said. “It certainly felt a lot different to yesterday. But I told myself on the eighth: ‘hey, I’m leading the Masters’ and gave myself a break. That changed my mindset. “I scratched my score in my head at that point and then just decided to play matchplay with the course. So I was three down and came back to be all square going up the last. If that putt had dropped [from 18 feet] on the 18th there I would have won one-up. So I did a decent job.” There were four dropped shots in Rose’s first seven holes, as he fell back to four-under. His bogey on the seventh saw him caught by Austrian Bernd Wiesberger, but just as on Thursday, when he played that initial septet in two-over, Rose was not for panicking. Rose dug deep, parred the next five, before moving on to the par-five 13th. The 40-year-old hit the green in two, two-putted for his four and when he holed a 20-footer up the hill for another birdie on the 14th, Rose the resurgent was on the march. He failed to make another four on the par-five 15th, but again converted up the slope at the par-three 16th.