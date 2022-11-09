Veteran edge rusher Justin Houston has been harassing quarterbacks since entering the league with the Chiefs in 2011.

But even as he plays limited snaps as a pass-rushing specialist with the Ravens at 33 years old, he’s proving how effective he can be.

After a strong performance in Monday’s victory over the Saints, Houston has been named AFC defensive player of the week.

Houston recorded 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, and an interception in the 27-13 victory. That made him the second player to record at least 2.0 sacks and an interception in the same game this season.

It’s also the fourth time Houston has been named defensive player of the week.

In six games for Baltimore in 2022, Houston has 8.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and nine QB hits. It’s the most sacks Houston’s recorded since 2019 when he had 11.0 in 16 games for Indianapolis.

The Ravens have a Week 10 bye.

Justin Houston named AFC defensive player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk