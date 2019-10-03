Justin Houston helping Colts figure out a game plan for Patrick Mahomes

Justin Houston spent the first eight years of his career in Kansas City. He made 78.5 sacks. The pass rusher probably will retire a member of the Chiefs.

But for now, he plays for the Colts. So Houston is doing everything he can to give the Colts some insight into Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

“[Teammates and coaches] ask questions,” Houston said, via Andrew Walker of the team website. “They definitely are a different unit over there now that a lot of the same guys that were normally there [are gone]. The offense has switched up, so it’s kind of new to us.

“But the defense definitely has been asking me a lot of questions about the guys.”

Mahomes has built on last season, completing 106 of 156 of his passes for 1,510 yards with 10 touchdowns and no interceptions for a rating of 120.4. The Chiefs rank first in points scored and passing yards and second in total yards and passing touchdowns.

“He’s a special guy. He’s one of a kind,” Houston said. “He’s Pat Mahomes. The throws he makes. . . .He can make every throw. He can see everything, [and] he has eyes in the back of his head. He’s a great quarterback.”

Houston has 11 tackles and a sack this season.