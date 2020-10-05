Justin Houston is Colts’ player of the game in win over Bears

In a week in which both defenses showed up to play, it was the Indianapolis Colts (3-1) who had the last laugh in a 19-11 win over the Chicago Bears (3-1). This victory could not have been possible without veteran pass rusher, Justin Houston.

Houston finished the day with four total tackles, one sack, two tackles for a loss, and two quarterback hits. While his stat line does not jump off the page, the 31-year-old was living in the Chicago backfield all afternoon.

In the fourth quarter, Houston was just a second late on a pass rush that almost resulted in a fumble on Nick Foles. His efforts, along with fellow defensive lineman, Deforest Buckner, were the reason the Colts sit at 3-1.

Houston has been a rock for the Colts on the edge to open the season. He has constantly generated pressure while showing off a variety of pass-rushing moves.

They head to Cleveland next week for a date with the Browns, who showed their ability to be explosive on offense today against Dallas. If the Colts D can play like they did today, we should be in for a treat come Sunday.