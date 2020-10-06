The Colts’ defense has been excellent this season. In the opinion of veteran defensive end Justin Houston, no defense has been better.

“We really believe we’re the best defense playing this game right now,” Houston said, via ESPN.

Houston has stats to back up his claim. The Colts are allowing an NFL-low 14 points per game, an NFL-best 4.4 yards per play and an NFL-best 15 first downs per game, and they’ve intercepted seven passes while giving up only five passing touchdowns, the best ratio in the NFL.

On Sunday, the Colts shut down the Bears while Houston sacked Chicago quarterback Nick Foles once, hit him twice and had two tackles for loss. Indianapolis has a stifling defense, and through the first quarter of the season, it looks like Houston is right that they’re the best in the game.

Justin Houston: Colts have the best defense in the NFL originally appeared on Pro Football Talk