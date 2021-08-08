Justin Houston: I was “so close” to signing with Steelers

When Justin Houston signed with the Ravens at the end of July, there was word that he chose the Ravens over offers from other teams.

On Saturday, Houston shared that one of those teams was a divisional rival of the Ravens. Houston told reporters that he considered joining the Steelers for the 2021 season.

“I was so close to signing with the Steelers,” Houston said, via the team’s website. “That was one of the teams. I think [Baltimore] was a better fit for me, what I was looking for. I just want an opportunity to have one-on-ones and pressure the quarterback. I wanted to go somewhere where I’d have fun and enjoy the scheme and be able to show my talent.”

The Steelers signed Melvin Ingram to bolster their pass rush and Houston will try to do the same for the Ravens as they push to supplant Pittsburgh as the division champs.

