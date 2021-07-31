One of the top names left on the veteran free agent market found a home for the 2021 season on Saturday.

According to multiple reports, edge rusher Justin Houston has agreed to a one-year deal with the Ravens. Houston visited with the team earlier in the offseason.

Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports Houston got a $1 million signing bonus on top of a $1.075 million base salary. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports incentives can push the total value of the deal to $4 million.

Houston had 19 sacks for the Colts over the last two seasons and has 97.5 over the course of his career. The Ravens will plug him into a pass rushing group that also includes Pernell McPhee, Tyus Bowser, Jaylon Ferguson, and first-round pick Odafe Oweh.

Justin Houston agrees to terms with Ravens originally appeared on Pro Football Talk