Justin Houston active in Week 3 vs. Seahawks

If we choose to overlook the most important position on the field, the Carolina Panthers have a pretty good attendance record this afternoon.

As expected, outside linebacker Justin Houston is active for Sunday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report.

Joining Houston will be joined by fellow outside linebackers Brian Burns and Amaré Barno as well as running back Miles Sanders—all of whom were not listed with game designations on Friday.

Not joining Houston is, obviously, quarterback Bryce Young. Young, who sustained an ankle injury in last Monday night’s loss to the New Orleans Saints, has already been ruled out.

13th-year veteran Andy Dalton, who is set to make his first start for the Panthers, will take his place. Jake Luton, a call-up from the practice squad, will be Dalton’s backup.

Additionally, per Darin Gantt of Panthers.com. Calvin Throckmorton will get the starting nod over Cade Mays at right guard.

Here is Carolina’s full list of inactives for the contest:

RB Raheem Blackshear

OLB DJ Johnson

OT David Sharpe

S Jammie Robinson

CB Sam Webb

CB Bryce Young

And for the Seahawks:

