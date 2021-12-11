Justin Hollins is ‘very likely’ to play vs. Cardinals on Monday

Justin Hollins got off to a strong start this season with two sacks in his first three games but in Week 3, he tore a pec muscle and has been on injured reserve ever since. He’s on the verge of returning, though, bolstering the Rams’ linebacker group.

Sean McVay said Friday that “it’s very likely” Hollins will be activated off IR before Monday’s game against the Cardinals. He was designated to return prior to Week 13 and has been practicing for the last two weeks, being a full participant each day.

Hollins played outside linebacker prior to getting hurt but McVay has hinted that he could line up at inside linebacker upon his return. It remains to be seen where the Rams will deploy him if he takes the field on Monday.

With Von Miller now in the mix, Hollins’ snaps will be limited compared to the the beginning of the season, but he should still be able to carve out a role on defense.