Justin Hollins names the two games he has circled on Rams’ schedule

There’s no lack of marquee games on the Rams’ schedule this season, ranging from matchups with the Packers and Buccaneers to divisional games against the Seahawks, Cardinals and 49ers. But for Rams edge rusher Justin Hollins, he has two separate games circled as the regular season approaches.

He can’t wait to face the Bears in Week 1, simply because it’s the season opener. Justin Fields most likely won’t be the starting quarterback, but Chicago still has a formidable defense and playmakers on offense.

The other game Hollins is looking forward to is Week 9 against the Titans, a Sunday night matchup at SoFi Stadium against a premier team in the AFC.

“I want the Chicago game. I have that one circled because it’s the first game,” Hollins said, via the Rams’ official site. “And the Tennessee game because I became friends with Rodger [Saffold] and he plays with Tennessee. And it’d be fun to play against them and play against him, and Julio Jones. They got AJ Brown. Derrick Henry, of course, and it’d be a great test for the defense.”

The Rams are currently favored over the Bears in Week 1, but that game against Tennessee in the middle of the year will be a real test. Derrick Henry is a back-to-back rushing champ, Ryan Tannehill is a dynamic quarterback and they now have a receiver tandem of A.J. Brown and Julio Jones.

They’re a team to be reckoned with this season.